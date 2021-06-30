World
Pakistan Under “Pressure” from US and Western Powers for Close Ties with China: Imran Khan – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was under “pressure” from the United States and other Western powers over his country’s ties to China through all weather and vowed never to bow to the pressure.
Pakistan and China have a “very special relationship” that spans more than 70 years and nothing could change these proven ties, Khan said in an interview with English-language state broadcaster China Global Television Network ( CGTN), an excerpt of which was shared on his Instagram account.
Speaking about the evolution of the regional rivalry between the United States and China, Khan said that “Pakistan thinks it is very unfair for the United States or other powers – the Western power” to put pressure on on “countries like us to take sides” in a conflict with China.
“Why should we take sides? We should have good relations with everyone. It will not happen if pressure is put on Pakistan to change its relations or degrade its relations with China, it will not happen.” , Khan said.
Emphasizing the deep relationship with China, Khan said Pakistan would never bow to any kind of pressure. “Whatever happens, our relationship between the two countries – no matter how much pressure is put on us – will not change,” he said.
He said there was a “great and strange rivalry” in the region which was common knowledge.
“You see the United States being wary of China. The way the United States and China look at each other creates problems because what the United States is doing is they formed this regional alliance called the Quad, which is made up of the United States, India and a few other countries, ”Khan said.
The Quad or Quadrilateral alliance of the United States, India, Japan and Australia has resolved to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing assertion of China in the region.
Responding to a question on how to deepen Sino-Pakistani relations, Khan said the two sides have strong political ties, but the relationship is not only limited to official relations, but is also about of a “people-to-people relationship”.
He said trade was important for strengthening ties in the future and called the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) “the biggest thing happening in Pakistan.”
The CPEC, which connects the port of Gwadar in Pakistani Balochistan to the Chinese port Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Highlighting 70 years of diplomatic ties, Khan said China has always stood alongside Pakistan, which “has always had a very special relationship with China.”
He said China “has always stood by our side” whenever Pakistan is in political or international difficulty or in conflict with its neighbor, apparently referring to India.
“In the good times everyone is by your side, but in your hard, hard, bad times you remember those people who supported you. That is why you will find that in Pakistan people always have special affection for people in China, ”he said.
