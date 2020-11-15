World
Pakistan to set up special courts to quickly try rape cases – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government is set to issue an ordinance next week calling for the establishment of special courts to quickly try rape cases, according to a media report.
According to the bill, rape cases would not be investigated by ordinary police officers and only an official officer up to the level of DIG (Deputy Inspector General) or SSP (Chief Superintendent of Police) would monitor these cases, Advisor to the First Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan Told Dawn News.
Awan said the bill also suggested steps for a speedy settlement of cases.
He said that after the prime minister Imran Khan Through a tweet, he announced that the government had planned to put in place a “strict and holistic anti-rape ordinance closing all loopholes”.
Awan, who is also a member of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs, said the prime minister was very concerned about recent incidents of rape in different parts of the country.
He said the ordinance was drafted in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives to his legal team to prepare the law covering the “four sides” including the protection of the victim so that his personal trauma cannot become public and the witness protection.
Giving details, he said the properties of convicts in such cases would be confiscated for paying compensation to the victims.
In order to create a deterrent effect in society, he said, “ultimate and severe penalties” would be imposed on the culprits.
He did not specify the measures that the law suggests for this purpose, but ruled out the possibility of a public hanging as demanded by several political leaders, including some ministers.
Awan said special courts will be set up in all divisions to avoid delays in completing trials.
He said that in recent years, more than 21,000 cases of rape have been recorded in the country and “only a few hundred of them could be tried.”
To fill the gaps and ensure timely justice, a new, separate prosecution network is being created, the adviser said on the daily.
According to the bill, rape cases would not be investigated by ordinary police officers and only an official officer up to the level of DIG (Deputy Inspector General) or SSP (Chief Superintendent of Police) would monitor these cases, Advisor to the First Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan Told Dawn News.
Awan said the bill also suggested steps for a speedy settlement of cases.
He said that after the prime minister Imran Khan Through a tweet, he announced that the government had planned to put in place a “strict and holistic anti-rape ordinance closing all loopholes”.
Awan, who is also a member of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs, said the prime minister was very concerned about recent incidents of rape in different parts of the country.
He said the ordinance was drafted in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives to his legal team to prepare the law covering the “four sides” including the protection of the victim so that his personal trauma cannot become public and the witness protection.
Giving details, he said the properties of convicts in such cases would be confiscated for paying compensation to the victims.
In order to create a deterrent effect in society, he said, “ultimate and severe penalties” would be imposed on the culprits.
He did not specify the measures that the law suggests for this purpose, but ruled out the possibility of a public hanging as demanded by several political leaders, including some ministers.
Awan said special courts will be set up in all divisions to avoid delays in completing trials.
He said that in recent years, more than 21,000 cases of rape have been recorded in the country and “only a few hundred of them could be tried.”
To fill the gaps and ensure timely justice, a new, separate prosecution network is being created, the adviser said on the daily.
Source link