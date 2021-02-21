World
Pakistan to receive 5.6 million additional Covid-19 vaccines by March – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will get 5.6 million coronaviruses vaccine doses at the end of March, as the country advances in immunization of its frontline health workers.
Pakistan’s Covid-19 toll stands at 12,601, after 38 virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.
During the same period, 1,329 new cases were reported, bringing the country’s number of cases to 571,174.
Pakistan began immunizing its frontline health workers on February 2. So far, 72,882 health workers have received at least one of the two anti-Covid-19 vaccines.
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Pakistan would receive 5.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March.
Among them, the Gavi / Covax alliance will deliver 2.8 million doses in the first week of March, then the next shipment of 2.8 million doses in the second week. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a public-private partnership for global health aimed at improving access to immunization in poor countries.
The country will receive a total of 17.1 million doses of vaccine by the end of June from various sources, according to the NCOC.
General health professionals in Pakistan can sign up for doses starting February 22. People over 65 are already registered, according to the NCOC.
The center said more than 500,000 doses have been sent to federal units so far.
The Department of National Health Services said 534,107 people have recovered from the disease and there are 24,466 active cases.
