Pakistan to receive 45 million doses made in India – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: the international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide 45 million doses of Covishield vaccine in Pakistan. These vaccine doses are among those purchased by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunization in poor countries from India.
Pakistan is the only Saarc country not to seek Covid-19 vaccine from India, choosing to rely instead on Chinese vaccines.
As has been reported, Pakistan is aiming to meet the challenge of Covid-19 through herd immunity and vaccine donations.
Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has pledged to deliver one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan.
Reports from Islamabad said last week that Pakistan would also receive 16 million free doses of products made in India. Oxford-AstraZenecathe Covid-19 vaccine through GAVI and which is said to cover 20 percent of Pakistan’s population.
