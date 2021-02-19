World
Pakistan to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international COVAX vaccine alliance, said Health Minister Faisal Sultan the country announced the launch of a vaccination program for citizens over 65.
Pakistan launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign this month with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by its Chinese ally.
The country has announced that it will launch the vaccination program for citizens over the age of 65 during the first week of next month.
Sultan said COVAX will deliver 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca on March 2, allowing the vaccination of the elderly.
He said Pakistan was among those 65 countries where vaccination has started while the process has failed to start in 110 countries. According to him, so far, 52,000 health workers have been vaccinated.
“The over 65 age group is given priority as the majority of deaths, out of 12,488 to date, have been reported in this age group,” he said.
Meanwhile, 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on Friday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 568,506.
The country also reported 40 more patient deaths, bringing the death toll to 12,527.
