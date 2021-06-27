World
Pakistan to close border if Taliban take over Afghanistan – Times of India
MULTAN: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday that violence and lawlessness could reign in Afghanistan after the United States‘withdrawal, and that Pakistan would close its border with the country if the Taliban takes control.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had already hosted 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years, but would not accept any more. He was speaking at a weekly press conference held in the central town of Multan.
“We cannot take more, we will have to close our border, we must safeguard our national interest,” he said, adding that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country and salute its democratically elected leaders. .
Millions of Afghans have fled to Pakistan due to infighting between Mujahideen groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until they were ousted by a US-led coalition after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have invaded several districts in southern and northern Afghanistan, convincing government security forces to surrender and seizing their weapons and military vehicles.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had already hosted 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years, but would not accept any more. He was speaking at a weekly press conference held in the central town of Multan.
“We cannot take more, we will have to close our border, we must safeguard our national interest,” he said, adding that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country and salute its democratically elected leaders. .
Millions of Afghans have fled to Pakistan due to infighting between Mujahideen groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until they were ousted by a US-led coalition after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have invaded several districts in southern and northern Afghanistan, convincing government security forces to surrender and seizing their weapons and military vehicles.