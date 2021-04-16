Pakistan suspends social media platforms over violent protests – Times of India

I would like to pay special tribute to our police forces for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to create… https://t.co/MozqTRkPul – Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) 1618573160000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday temporarily suspended the services of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to stop their use to stage protests following violent protests by a radical religious group that has now been banned by the government.The government banned Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday after three days of violent protests by him to force the government to expel the French ambassador for a blasphemous cartoon published in France last year.The TLP launched the nationwide demonstration on Monday after the arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.TLP supporters clashed with law enforcement in several towns earlier this week, killing seven and injuring more than 300 police officers.To stop the protests after the Friday prayers, the Interior Ministry ordered the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority ( PTA ) to suspend social media services for four hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The PTA said in a notification that “full access to social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram) could be blocked.”The reason for the suspension of services was not given by the PTA, but official sources said there were concerns that protesters could use social media to stage protests.The suspension of Internet and mobile phone services is a common practice in Pakistan to prevent demonstrations and acts of terrorism.But this time only social media were particularly targeted as the TLP reportedly used it effectively against government action.Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday warned the TLP against using YouTube to upload propaganda videos.Meanwhile, more than 3,200 TLP supporters were arrested as law enforcement launched a final operation to clear highways that have been blocked for the past four days in Punjab province.PM Imran Khan said four police officers were killed and more than 600 injured during the violent four-day clashes.“I want to pay special tribute to our police forces for their heroic stand against organized violence aimed at sowing chaos in order to blackmail the government.” Four policemen were martyred and more than 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes and we will take care of the families. martyrs, ”Khan said in a tweet.

Earlier, TLP protesters had refused to leave the main roads and highways in Lahore and other parts of the province.

“In Lahore, Rangers and police launched an operation at the main Islamist protest site at Yateem Khana Chowk, which is the headquarters of the TLP and houses the shrine of its founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The security forces faced strong resistance, but they managed to wipe it out after arresting the TLP protesters, ”a senior Punjab police official told PTI.

Punjab police spokeswoman Rana Arif said more than 3,200 workers and leaders or the TLP have been arrested in Punjab since clashes erupted between Islamists and law enforcement.

The TLP claimed that more than a dozen of its militants were killed in clashes and hundreds of them injured. Workers had blocked all major roads and highways in the country, mainly in the Punjab, after the government arrested its leader Saad Rizvi.

For the past four days, the Punjab has remained a battleground as violent clashes erupted between police and TLP activists.

“No less than 800 Ranger and police personnel took part in the massive operation launched on Friday in the wee hours of the morning against TLP protesters in Lahore with the support of logistics including armored vehicles and cannons. water, ”said Lahore Police Chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. .

He said police carried out a door-to-door search of localities near the protest sites.

The TLP rose to prominence in November 2017 when it staged a sit-in at the Faizabad interchange near Islamabad and cut the capital off from the old international airport.

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was then part of the government and Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister and his Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf had supported the demonstration.