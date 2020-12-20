World
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’ – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday called a senior indian diplomat record sound demonstration on the alleged cease-fire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that a civilian was injured as a result of gunfire in the Rakhchikri area on Saturday.
The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, to investigate this incident and other cases of ceasefire violations and to maintain peace along the CoC and of the working border.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that a civilian was injured as a result of gunfire in the Rakhchikri area on Saturday.
The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, to investigate this incident and other cases of ceasefire violations and to maintain peace along the CoC and of the working border.
Source link