World

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’ – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 14 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday called a senior indian diplomat record sound demonstration on the alleged cease-fire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that a civilian was injured as a result of gunfire in the Rakhchikri area on Saturday.
The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, to investigate this incident and other cases of ceasefire violations and to maintain peace along the CoC and of the working border.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 14 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Constrained health agencies push do-it-yourself contact tracing

3 hours ago

Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching.

4 hours ago

Tighter coronavirus restrictions in UK could last for some time, Health Minister suggests

6 hours ago

EU-UK trade talks flounder on fish as deadline approaches

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button