Pakistan Senate to elect president on Friday – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan The Senate will meet on Friday to elect its president and vice-president by secret ballot after the swearing-in of its 48 newly elected members.
Elections for the Upper House of Parliament took place on March 3, a few days before the retirement of its members on March 11.
According to Senate Secretariat, the sitting will meet in the morning for the swearing in of the newly elected senators, after which the sitting will be adjourned.
After the adjournment of the session, the nominations for the chair and vice-chair will be submitted and the session will resume in the evening to elect them.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, sent former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani of Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) for the post of president and Maulana Ghafoor Haidri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for vice-president.
Prime Minister Imran KhanPakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), with the support of its allies, has appointed Sadiq Sanjrani for the president and Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the vice-president. Sanjrani competed for three years as president.
Tough competition is expected between the two camps in the house of 100. The winner will have to obtain a simple majority of 51. The PDM claims to have the support of 51 senators. Similar claims have been made by the government.
Both sides accused each other of using cash and other tactics to woo lawmakers to support their candidates.
PTI had contested in the Pakistan Election Commission the victory of Gilani, who contested the elections as a PDM candidate, as a senator on the basis of alleged fraud, urging him not to publish a notification of his election.
Gilani defeated PTI candidate and finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with 169 votes. Shaikh, whose loss was a blow to Prime Minister Khan while he personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague, won 164 votes.
Senators are elected for six years, but half of them retire after three years. A new president and his deputy are elected after three years to lead the house.
