World
Pakistan says India is behind June bombing in Lahore – Times of India
KARACHI: PakistanThe national security adviser accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying on Sunday an investigation showed it was organized by an agent Indian intelligence.
At a press conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the investigation showed the man to be an Indian citizen living in India and working for that country’s intelligence agency RAW. He did not name the alleged brain.
“Through forensic analysis, electronic material, which was recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main brain and those responsible for this terrorist attack. And we have no doubt in informing you that the main brain is a member of RAW, lives in India and is an Indian citizen He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to expose India’s sponsorship of these attacks internationally.
The explosion took place in front of the residence of the anti-Indian terrorist leader Hafiz Said, who was himself designated a terrorist by the United States Department of Justice and has a $ 10 million bounty on his head.
Saeed is the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed nearly 170 people. He escaped unscathed from the powerful explosion in the Johar Town district of Lahore which left three dead and 24 injured.
India and Pakistan regularly accuse the other of carrying out covert attacks on each other’s territory. Saeed is a highly wanted suspect in India, and Pakistan has been criticized by India and the United States for not taking tougher action against him.
Punjab Police Chief Inam Ghani said everyone involved in the bombing was arrested, including an Afghan who lived in Pakistan, and actually parked the explosives laden car on the site of the explosion.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi could not be reached for comment.
At a press conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the investigation showed the man to be an Indian citizen living in India and working for that country’s intelligence agency RAW. He did not name the alleged brain.
“Through forensic analysis, electronic material, which was recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main brain and those responsible for this terrorist attack. And we have no doubt in informing you that the main brain is a member of RAW, lives in India and is an Indian citizen He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to expose India’s sponsorship of these attacks internationally.
The explosion took place in front of the residence of the anti-Indian terrorist leader Hafiz Said, who was himself designated a terrorist by the United States Department of Justice and has a $ 10 million bounty on his head.
Saeed is the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed nearly 170 people. He escaped unscathed from the powerful explosion in the Johar Town district of Lahore which left three dead and 24 injured.
India and Pakistan regularly accuse the other of carrying out covert attacks on each other’s territory. Saeed is a highly wanted suspect in India, and Pakistan has been criticized by India and the United States for not taking tougher action against him.
Punjab Police Chief Inam Ghani said everyone involved in the bombing was arrested, including an Afghan who lived in Pakistan, and actually parked the explosives laden car on the site of the explosion.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi could not be reached for comment.