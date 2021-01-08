Pakistan says all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis removed

Pakistan has lifted all visa restrictions for Bangladeshi citizens, a move seen as an icebreaker in the icy relationship between the two Muslim-majority countries in South Asia.

“Pakistan has already lifted all Pakistani visa restrictions for Bangladeshi citizens,” a statement from the Pakistani High Commission in Bangladesh said Thursday after a meeting between Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Minister of State of Bangladesh Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam.

“The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels,” the statement added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the meeting, Siddiqui said Pakistan expects the same response from Bangladesh.

“The restrictions imposed by Bangladesh on Pakistani nationals are still in place, and that is why I informed the Minister of State that we have already lifted all barriers on our side,” he said.

Bangladesh, the former East Pakistan, gained independence after a bloody war in 1971 due to popular resentment against the concentration of power in West Pakistan.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have remained strained ever since, but peaked in 2009 when Bangladesh established a tribunal to prosecute those accused of war crimes in 1971.

During the liberation war, the country’s largest Islamist party sided with the Pakistani army in an attempt to prevent the country’s break-up.

India, Pakistan’s regional rival, supported the Bangladeshi fighters for independence.

But analysts say Bangladesh has recently started to seek closer relations with Pakistan over India’s “partial attitude” including monopoly control over shared rivers, killings of unarmed Bangladeshi civilians. borders and the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In July of last year Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a rare phone call to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina as Dhaka claimed to pursue a foreign policy of “friendship towards all and wickedness towards no one”.

The Pakistani envoy also called Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Thursday and reportedly discussed various bilateral issues.

In a separate statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, Minister Alam reportedly said: “We look forward to working with Pakistan.”

The two sides agreed on the need for long-pending consultations within the Foreign Ministry which last took place in 2010, he added.

Alam also urged Pakistan to grant access to more Bangladeshi products using existing provisions of the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA), relaxing the negative list and removing trade barriers. . “The current trade balance is tilting towards Pakistan,” he said.

During the meeting, the Pakistani side emphasized addressing all non-trade barriers to establish “productive trade relations”.

Apologies from Pakistan

Alam also urged Pakistan to issue a formal apology “for the genocide committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War”.

The Pakistani envoy also handed over a signed copy of the 1974 Tripartite Agreement to the Bangladeshi Minister of State “who had dealt with all outstanding issues between the two countries”.

“The agreement should serve as a basis for strengthening existing fraternal relations,” Pakistani High Commissioner Siddiqui said, quoted by the statement.

The April 1974 accord signed by Bangladesh, Pakistan and India in New Delhi states: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan had declared that he would visit Bangladesh in response to the invitation of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and called on the people of Bangladesh to forgive and forget the mistakes of the past, in order to promote reconciliation.

“Likewise, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said about the atrocities and destruction in Bangladesh in 1971 that he wished the people to forget the past and start over, saying that the people of Bangladesh know how to forgive.”

The agreement also stated that Bangladesh “had decided not to continue [1971 war] trial as an act of clemency ”and that prisoners of war“ may be repatriated to Pakistan ”.

“The ministers [the then foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Pakistan and India] expressed their belief that the above agreements provide a solid basis for the resolution of the humanitarian problems arising from the 1971 conflict, ”said the agreement.