Pakistan Says Afghan US Troop Withdrawal is “Logical Conclusion”

Pakistan says US decision to remain committed to full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan despite Afghan Taliban quick takeover from the country, is a “logical conclusion” to the Afghan conflict, as thousands of Afghans have flocked to Pakistan at a southern border crossing.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met the country’s top military and civilian leaders at a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

The NSC, which includes Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, said Pakistan called on all Afghan parties to respect human rights. and to ensure that Afghan soil is not used against other countries.

“The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s position that the conflict in Afghanistan has never had a military solution,” a statement issued after the meeting said.

“The perfect time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when US and NATO troops were at their peak military might in Afghanistan. Continuing the foreign military presence for a longer period now would not have given a different result. “

The statement said that US President Joe Biden’s decision to continue the withdrawal of troops was “a logical conclusion to this conflict”.

“Now is the time for the international community to work together to secure an inclusive political settlement for the long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan. [and] the region.”

Earlier on Monday, during a speech at the launch of a Pakistani educational program project, Prime Minister Khan briefly alluded to the Afghan conflict while speaking about the need to break the chains of cultural imperialism.

“Right now in Afghanistan they have broken the chains of slavery, but to break the chains of mental slavery, they are not breaking,” he said.

Suspended flights

Pakistan said its embassies and consulates will remain open to process visas, documents and transport for the repatriation of Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organizations who wish to leave Afghanistan.

On Monday, however, the Pakistani national airline said it had been forced to suspend all flights between Kabul and Islamabad due to the “uncertain security situation”. at Kabul International Airport.

“The decision was taken due to the lack of full security and airport personnel at Kabul airport, and the presence of crowds of people on the runway,” a statement from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said.

Three flights were scheduled to carry around 900 passengers from Kabul to Islamabad on Monday, and all were canceled, the airline said.

The country’s two main land border crossings with Afghanistan at Chaman and Torkham remained open on Monday after the Taliban took control of the northern Torkham crossing a day earlier. Shaman, known as Spin Boldak on the Afghan side of the border, had been captured in mid-July.

Thousands of Afghans flocked to Pakistan from Afghanistan to the Shaman on Monday, local officials told Al Jazeera.

Local security official Ajab Khan said the number of Afghans entering Pakistan through the crossing, which requires Afghans to be in possession of a valid Afghan national ID or ID card Pakistani refugee registration to cross, was about double the normal daily traffic.

Many Afghans have also been seen returning from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the border post, local officials and journalists said.

At the Torkham border post in northeastern Afghanistan, there was no foot traffic across the border, in line with regulations put in place weeks ago to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic .

Commercial traffic resumed on Monday, Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reported from the border post, but the pace was slow, resulting in lines of trucks stretching for several kilometers on either side.

Afghan delegation

Also on Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met a delegation of Afghan political leaders – including the speaker of the lower house of parliament – in Islamabad.

The delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, shortly after Kabul was surrounded by Taliban fighters.

“The foreign minister stressed that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan, which would negatively impact the goal of a peaceful and connected region,” a statement from the Pakistani ministry of affairs said. foreigners.

“He added that the continued engagement of the international community in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important because it was a shared responsibility.

The delegation includes the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Khalid Noor and Mohammad Mohaqiq, Pakistan Special Envoy to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq said.