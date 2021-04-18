World
Pakistan reports highest one-day coronavirus peak in 2021 with more than 6,000 cases – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday reported its highest single-day coronavirus peak this year with more than 6,000 new cases and around 149 deaths, as the country struggled to speed up its vaccination program.
The previous highest increase was recorded last year on June 20, when the country reported 6,825 infections and 153 deaths.
The country reported 6,127 new cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s number of infections to 756,285. The death toll rose to 16,243 including 149 more deaths.
As new cases increased, the government announced that it would start vaccinating people aged 50 to 59 from April 21.
Previously, the vaccination campaign was restricted to people over 60 years old.
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated to date, which is just a fraction of Pakistan’s over 220 million people.
The vaccination campaign in the country started on February 2 but remains slow due to problems of vaccine availability.
Covid Global access to vaccines (COVAX), an international initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines, was expected to provide approximately 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.
However, COVAX later told the government that the vaccine would be provided on June 30.
Today Pakistan expects to receive 15 million doses of COVAX next month.
“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment to have them delivered by now May ”, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.
Currently, the country mainly depends on China for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some private companies have imported a limited number of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.
