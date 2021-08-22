World
Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: No less than 3,842 new Covid-19 infections and 75 deaths have been reported in Pakistan Saturday.
With this, the death toll in the country due to Covid-19 has reached 24,923. The cumulative caseload is now over 11 lakh positive cases. Meanwhile, overall recoveries climbed to 10 09 555, reported International News.
According to National Command and Operations Center, 53,527 tests were performed while the positivity rate remained at 7.1 percent, reported Radio Pakistan.
Punjab province reported 1,286 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, up from 1,080 a day earlier, bringing the number of infections to 3,79,574. During this time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa detected 653 new infections in the province in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,56,365. It also confirmed 22 other deaths, bringing its death toll to 4,772.
Sindh has reported 1,332 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a document released by the chief minister ‘s office. During this period, 16,306 tests were performed. The provincial total rose to 419,810 and the death toll is 6,590. The statement added that 1,097,027 doses of the vaccine were also administered in the past 24 hours.
