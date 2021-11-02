World
Pakistan reopens Shaman border crossing to Afghanistan – Times of India
QUETTA, PAKISTAN (Reuters) – One of the main crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan has reopened after being closed for nearly a month, officials said on Tuesday, offering hope of ending a stalemate which caused heavy losses to traders and left thousands stranded.
The Chaman crossing is a major transit point for truckers carrying fruit exports from the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, and its closure for the past 27 days has cost farmers unable to ship it. their products on the market.
“The Afghan transit trade and other commercial and economic activities continue, “said a senior Pakistani border official.
The reopening should be a relief for the Taliban government in Kabul, which desperately needs customs revenue from border posts. Its cash-strapped economy has few other legitimate sources of foreign income.
As Afghanistan sinks deeper into economic crisis, with the sudden withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in AugustPakistani officials are increasingly concerned about the prospect of a new wave of refugees.
Pakistani authorities initially closed the borders due to security threats, but disputes over issues ranging from Covid-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents prevented reopening for weeks, despite promises of action.
