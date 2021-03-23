World
Pakistan reaches out to China to secure supply of Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan contacted its all-weather ally China on Tuesday to ensure the supply of the coronavirus vaccine, as the country struggles to contain the third wave of the pandemic which has also hit the prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart and State Councilor Wang Yi, pointing out that Pakistan has developed an elaborate plan to immunize across the country as part of its efforts to fight the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FO).
“To strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to effectively and rapidly combat the pandemic, Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed with his Chinese counterpart the provision of the Covid-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan in March-April 2021,” said the OP.
Foreign Minister Wang assured that China will continue to strongly support Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic and will give the highest priority to the demands of its proven friend, according to FO.
Qureshi also expressed gratitude to China for offering Pakistan 1.5 million doses of the Chinese vaccine earlier, stressing that it had played a central role in protecting precious human lives.
China on Wednesday offered an additional 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan, Dawn reported.
He thanked the Prime Minister Li KeqiangMessage from the Prime Minister wishing a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan from Covid-19. Wang also wished Pakistani Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery.
Khan, 68, and his wife Bushra Bibi, 47, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, two days after receiving the first injection of a vaccine.
The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their willingness to further deepen the “all-weather strategic cooperation partnership” between Pakistan and China. The two sides also agreed to maintain high-level exchanges.
The exchange came as Pakistan registered an additional 3,270 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national number of infections to 633,741, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
Seventy-two people have died during this period, with the total number of Covid-19 deaths rising to 13,935 in the country. A total of 2,485 are in critical condition.
Pakistan announced tough new measures on Monday, including restrictions on business activities to control the spread of the virus.
In Pakistan, vaccination against Covid-19 has so far been carried out through adult vaccination (stroke) counters. However, the response of the government to procure vaccines has remained very slow and it is largely attentive to donations to immunize more and more. vulnerable population.
Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, last month allowed private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps.
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) last week notified the procedure for determining maximum retail prices for Covid-19 vaccines imported into the country.
Official sources have said that the maximum selling price of Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be set at Rs 8,449 for two doses and China’s Convidecia at Rs 4,225 per injection.
