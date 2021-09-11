World

Pakistan PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Acceptance next week, an airline spokesperson told AFP on Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since Taliban took power last month.
“We have all the technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial aircraft, (a) Airbus A320, is due to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13,” the PIA spokesperson said. Abdallah Hafeez Khan.




