Pakistan: Pak turns back on chemical castration for habitual rapists – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan removed a clause from the criminal bill providing for “chemical castration” as a punishment for habitual rapists.
Pakistani president last year Arif Alvi approved the Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, to provide mechanisms to address crimes of sexual abuse against women, transgender people and children . Both ordinances introduced tougher penalties for sex offenders, including chemical castration. On Wednesday, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan hastily passed nearly three dozen laws in a joint session of parliament, including the anti-rape criminal law, in which the chemical castration sentence was been omitted.
Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeha Bokhari revealed on Friday that the clause had been removed due to objections raised by the Council for Islamic Ideology (ICI), the Pakistani constitutional body responsible for providing legal advice to government and parliament on religious matters.
Article 227 of the Pakistani constitution guarantees that all laws in the country must comply with Sharia law and Holy quran. “The omission of the chemical castration clause was made after detailed deliberation by a government committee in light of the objections of the CII under the direction of the Minister of Justice. We cannot pass any law that goes against these (Islamic) values, ”Bokhari said.
Regarding the rape bill, Bokhari said that the previous law had flaws that hampered justice for victims, so a new law had been introduced to ensure expeditious dispensation of justice.
She explained that an anti-rape crisis cell would be set up in each district hospital for rapid medical examination of cases.
The chemical castration punishment for rapists was introduced in last year’s presidential ordinance amid a nationwide outcry over the increase in offenses and the specific case of a mother of two driving along a large Lahore-Sialkot highway that was dragged out of her car and raped by two men at gunpoint in front of her children.
The new anti-rape law, meanwhile, declared rape and gang rape as non-cumulative offenses, where no compromise or settlement is allowed between the parties and a court must make the final decision.
