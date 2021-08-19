Pakistan News: Pakistani human smugglers’ business explodes as thousands of Afghans try to leave after Taliban takeover | World News – Times of India

Pakistani soldiers check travel documents for Afghan nationals as they gather at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman (AP)

KARACHI: Pakistani smugglers operating in the border areas of Afghanistan raise money as thousands of Afghans try to leave their country by clandestine means after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans are fleeing Afghanistan to escape the new Taliban regime and seek asylum in various countries, including the United States and many European countries, in search of a better living environment.

“Business was booming even before the Taliban entered Kabul. We have smuggled around 1,000 people across the border since last week and business is booming, ”Hameed Gul, who operates from a small town near the border, told PTI by phone. Shaman-Spin Boldak with Afghanistan.

He was reluctant to divulge how much they charge for smuggling the Afghan people into Pakistan, but Hameed was also the only one who wanted to speak to this correspondent, but he also confirmed that there were others like him operating in from towns close to the border.

“These people are afraid of what will happen under the Taliban regime and just want to leave Afghanistan in any way they can and for that they are ready to pay whatever we demand and be smuggled into Pakistan,” did he declare.

He said the smugglers were operating clandestinely from border areas and using their own means of transport to smuggle Afghans into Pakistan.

A source, who is aware of the human trafficking racketeering, said that they mainly operated from border areas like Chaman, Chaghi and Badani in the turbulent province of Balochistan.

The source said most unofficial refugees tend to settle in Quetta or other Pakistani cities once they are safe in Pakistan and some of them already have relatives working in Karachi. or to Quetta who are there to support them.

Dr Shah Muhammad Marri, who runs a literary magazine in Quetta, said the trafficking of Afghans took place even before the Taliban took power.

“This influx of people from Afghanistan happened even before the Taliban took control of Kabul,” he said.

“I think this year alone some 55,000 Afghans have already entered Pakistan via Balochistan, mostly children and women, because they just want to flee the war and conflict there,” he said.

Marri said most of the Afghans who entered Pakistan through Balochistan belong to the Hazara or Tajik Shia Muslim community.

An official, who works with the Sindh Police’s counterterrorism department and declined to be named, said he was aware that large numbers of Afghans had surrendered to Karachi during of the last days after feeling Afghanistan.

“These are the unofficial refugees who are smuggled into Pakistan from Balochistan and they tend to mix very quickly with the Afghan population on the outskirts of Karachi,” he said.

In recent years, a real Afghan village has existed near the national highway connecting Karachi with the rest of Pakistan, while there are also other smaller Afghan settlements near Sohrab Goth from where the highway begins to get out of Karachi.

Taj Wali, an Afghan fabric trader who has lived in Karachi for 25 years and is now legally registered as a Pakistani citizen, said he was not surprised at the influx of his compatriots as they just wanted safety and the peace that were lacking. in Afghanistan since the Russian invasion.

“Like so many other refugees around the world, they just want to live normal, peaceful lives,” he said.