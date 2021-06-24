World
Pakistan News: More than 6,18,000 Pakistanis expelled from 138 countries since 2015 | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Up to 618 877 Pakistani have been deported from 138 countries since 2015 due to various regions, including illegal entry or false travel documents.
More than 72 percent of the total numbers were expelled from seven friendly countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran and Turkey, the International News reported.
The officials of the Pakistan The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said these deportees may not be able to get appropriate support from Pakistani missions abroad, a move that has led to an alarming increase in the number of deportees in recent years.
The average deportation of Pakistanis over the six-year period is 321,590 (147 per day) from Saudi Arabia, or 52 percent of the total deportees. More than 61,403 Pakistanis were deported in 2015, 57,704 in 2016, 93,736 in 2017, 50,944 in 2018, 38,470 in 2019 and 19,333 deported by Saudi Arabia last year.
FIA officials told Geo News that new immigration policies adopted by different countries, especially the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have created problems for expatriates.
Some migrants have managed to enter other countries on the basis of questionable documents usually prepared by their agents or human traffickers while some deportees have deliberately mislaid their documents to prolong their illegal stay.
