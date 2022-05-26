Pakistan Latest: Pressure Mounts From Default Risk, Khan Demands

(Bloomberg) — Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government was committed to reviving the International Monetary Fund program and putting the country back on a “sustainable growth path” after talks with the multilateral lender ended inconclusively the previous day.

There’s now a prospect of a default for the second time in Pakistan’s history even though the IMF said there was “considerable progress” in the discussions. Parliament is set to meet at 4 pm to discuss the current economic and political situation in the country.

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan repeated demands for the government to call for fresh elections in six days, failing which he will return to Islamabad to stage a sit-in with two million people.

Earlier, Khan asked his supporters to gather at the center of Islamabad, defying a court order. The government had called out the army to protect its buildings in the capital amid clashes between protesters and security forces late last night.

Key Developments

Pakistan Mulls Gas Import Deal With Countries Including Russia

IMF and Pakistan to Continue Talks for Review of Suspended Loan

Default Threat Reaches Pakistan in Deepening Political Crisis

Pakistan’s Ousted PM Khan Vows to Defy Government Ban on Protest

All times local:

National Assembly Passes Amendments to Election Bill (2:18 pm)

The National Assembly passed an amendment that will remove the use of electronic voting machines and disallow Pakistanis living overseas from voting. The bill will be sent to the Senate on Friday, local media reported.

Former First Khan has often drawn support from Pakistanis outside the country. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is now pushing for elections a year earlier.

Pakistan Mulls Gas Import Deal With Countries Including Russia (1:04 pm)

Pakistan said it is considering to sign a liquefied natural gas purchase agreement with various countries including Russia as it seeks to secure supply and ease a crippling shortage.

The government “will go for the most favorable deal,” the Ministry of Energy said in a statement to Bloomberg News. Pakistan is mulling a government-to-government contract to import the power-plant and industrial fuel, according to the statement.

Stocks Rise After Khan Calls Off Protest (12:59 pm)

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index rose as much as 1.1%, the most in almost two weeks, after Khan called off the protest for now. The stock market is taking a “breather from the recent battering,” said Qasim Shah, head of international sales at JS Global Capital Ltd.

Pakistan’s rupee fell 0.3% to 202.5 a dollar in intraday, it’s 16th consecutive drop. The nation was not able to resume its loan support from the International Monetary Fund with talks ending inconclusive.

Neuberger Berman Underweight on Pakistan Bonds Amid Volatility (12:40 pm)

Neuberger Berman is underweight on Pakistan bonds amid potential higher volatility, even as the money manager expects the nation will win a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.

“While we do see parallels in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, we think Pakistan will be able to avoid default as the country is already under a funded IMF program and hence, has a potential path out of the current situation,” said Michael Reyes, a portfolio manager at the company in Singapore.

Government Moves Contempt Proceedings Against Khan in Supreme Court (11:05 am)

Pakistan’s supreme court began hearing a government petition seeking contempt proceedings against former prime Imran Khan for not following court orders regarding the march to Islamabad, local media reported.

A five-member bench of judges is hearing the petition.

Foreign Banks Stop Credit to Pakistan for Oil Imports (10:57 am)

Foreign banks have stopped offering trade credit for oil imports to Pakistani refineries and some suppliers are seeking payment upfront citing high country risk, The News reports, citing unidentified industry officials.

Finance Minister Says Committed to Reviving IMF Program (9:48 am)

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government is also committed to putting Pakistan back on a “sustainable growth path.”

Commenting on talks with the IMF earlier this week, Ismail said the officials from the multilateral lender emphasized the importance of rolling back fuel and power subsidies.”

Both sides looked at “significant slippages” in FY2022, caused in part by the fuel subsidies, Mitfah said, adding that targets for the next financial year were also discussed.

“In the light of high inflation, declining forex reserves and a large current account deficit, we would need to have a tight monetary policy and consolidate our fiscal position. Thus govt is committed to reducing the budget deficit in FY23,” he said in a Twitter thread

Khan Issues Ultimatum to Government to Hold Early Elections (7:55 am)

Ex-Prime Imran Khan demanded the government announce elections in six days or else he will return to Islamabad with two million people for a sit-in. The government is unable to handle a deteriorating economy, he added.

Pakistan will not accept a US-backed government, Khan said in an echo of earlier allegations that Sharif and other parties orchestrated his ouster with help from the Biden administration. Washington has repeatedly denied this.

PM Asks Pakistanis to Reject Sit-Ins (7:06 am)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the country to reject the “dirty politics” of sit-ins that have inflicted huge economic losses in the past, according to local media.

Sharif said the 2014 sit-in by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party forced the postponement of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the country.

Khan Heads to Democracy Chowk With Supporters (5:09 am)

Imran Khan and his caravan are now heading to Democracy Chowk, a large square located in the government district that is close to the buildings housing the prime minister’s office, parliament and the supreme court.

Pakistan Calls Army to Islamabad (2:05 am)

Pakistan’s administration ordered sufficient army troops into Islamabad to protect important government buildings, according to a notification by the interior ministry.

Khan Reaches Islamabad, Asks Supporters to Reach Center of Capital (12:30 am)

The former premier’s convoy arrived in Islamabad, and he called for supporters to gather near the parliament building, violating a court order that allowed a protest only on the outskirts of the capital. Khan plans to have the barricades removed to enter the city.

Security forces have clashed with supporters and resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Pakistan Foreign Minister said Ongoing Bailout Deal Talks Outdated (11:34 pm)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the ongoing bailout deal between Pakistan and the IMF were outdated given a number of global crises.

He told Reuters at the sidelines of Davos that the IMF deal was “not based on ground realities and the context has absolutely changed from the time that this deal was negotiated.”

IMF and Pakistan to Continue Talks (10:34 pm)

The International Monetary Fund will continue its dialogue with Pakistan after making “considerable progress” during a week-long mission that ended on Wednesday, the IMF said in a statement.

Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail said the government planned to reach an agreement with the lender in the current round of talks.

Top Court Allows Khan to Hold a Rally, News Report Says (6:00 pm)

The Supreme Court has allowed the former prime minister to congregate with his supporters just outside Islamabad, Geo TV reported.

Government May Allow Khan’s Rally But Not Sit-In (5:30 pm)

The government may allow Imran Khan to hold a rally on the outskirts of Islamabad but the former premier must commit to disperse once it’s over, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan told a press conference. The government will not allow a sit-in, the minister added.

Khan Pledges Islamabad Sit-In Will be Peaceful (3:14 pm)

The former premier has said he will reach the parliament building in Islamabad by removing blockades en route. He told his supporters that the planned sit-in will be peaceful.

Foreign Minister Says Pakistan Has Huge Business Potential (2:42 pm)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told a group of business leaders in Davos that Pakistan has immense potential if the country stayed united in the face of the war in Ukraine and climate change.

Khan Leads Rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Stronghold (1:57 pm)

Khan is now leading a convoy from his party’s provincial stronghold of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Rallies have started across Pakistan’s major cities and are all expected to converge at Islamabad later in the day.

Government Says Reports Indicate Khan’s March to fuel Unrest (11:52 am)

Pakistan’s government says intelligence reports suggested weapons were being stocked and would be used in the protest to create anarchy. A raid in Lahore has also led to recovery of weapons from the residence of an official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a junior Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said at a press conference.

President Calls for Joint Sitting of Parliament (11:46 am)

President Arif Alvi summoned a parliament sitting for Thursday at 4 pm, according to a statement by his office. No other details were given. Senators and members of the National Assembly will discuss the current political situation, according to a lawmaker from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party.

Top Court Hears Petition Challenging Ban on Khan’s Protest (11:00 am)

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the government’s decision to ban Khan’s protest march and to block off key roads and buildings in capital Islamabad. It’s not clear when the court will hand down an order.

Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters (10:30 am)

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Lahore, the country’s second-largest city and a stronghold of Sharif’s party, as they tried to remove barricades set up to prevent them from heading to Islamabad, local television channels reported.

Pakistan Bonds Advance to 2nd Day, Rupee at Record Low: (9:37 am)

Pakistan’s dollar bonds due 2031 climbed a second day on Wednesday, with the debt indicated 1 cent higher at 63.315 cents on the dollar. The nation’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.4% on Wednesday to the lowest since December 2020. On Tuesday, the rupee slid to a record-low 201.41 per dollar.

Imran Khan’s Party to Continue With Protest March (2:15 am)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to carry on with a protest march to Islamabad to push for the dissolution of the National Assembly and fresh elections. The party plans to hold a sit-in until Khan’s demands are accepted.

Sharif’s government has said it will stop the protest. Gatherings of five or more people in Punjab province have been banned and police have detained several of Khan’s party leaders in overnight raids earlier this week.

