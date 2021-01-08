Pakistan jails Mumbai attacks ‘conspirator’ for ‘financing of terrorism’

The court sentences Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of the Lashkar-e-Taiba armed group, to five years in prison.

A Pakistani court sentenced Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) armed group, to five years in prison for “financing terrorism”.

Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks – although the charges or punishment are not linked to any specific incident.

He was sentenced to five years simultaneously on three counts, with a fine of 100,000 rupees ($ 622) on each count, a court order seen by Reuters said.

India has long called on Pakistan to try Lakhvi over the Mumbai attack, in which more than 160 people were killed, but Islamabad said New Delhi had not given him concrete evidence he could use in court to try the leader of the LeT, which he originally had. arrested in 2008 but later released on bail.

He was arrested again on Saturday for “financing terrorism”.

The United States welcomed his arrest but called for him to stand trial for the Mumbai attacks as well.

“We will closely follow his prosecution and conviction and urge him to be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks,” the US State Department said on Twitter.

According to New Delhi, the only gunman surviving the attack, who was executed in 2012 after being convicted in an Indian court, told interrogators the attackers were in contact with Pakistan-born Lakhvi, who is believed to be the leader. of LeT’s operations.

A UN Security Council sanctions committee said Lakhvi was involved in activities of armed groups in a number of other regions and countries, including Chechnya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq and the United States. Afghanistan.

Lakhvi’s lawyer did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

A spokesperson for the counterterrorism department said in a statement that Lakhvi was sent to prison to serve his sentence.

Another man, according to India, was the mastermind of the Mumbai siege, Hafiz Saeed, was convicted in a Pakistani court on two counts of “terrorist financing” last year.

Saeed denies any involvement in the Mumbai attacks.