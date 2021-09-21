World
Pakistan in “constant contact” with the Afghan Taliban: a military official – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in “constant contact” with the Afghan Taliban to protect the country’s security interests, a senior military official said.
Military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar said the Taliban has repeatedly reiterated that no terrorist group or organization will be allowed to use Afghan territory for terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan.
“The Taliban have repeatedly reiterated that no terrorist group or organization will be allowed to use Afghan territory for terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan. We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant contact with them to protect our national interest, ”he told Urdu News.
The Dawn reported that one of the country’s main concerns was the presence of the banned terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.
Discussions have also taken place between Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Taliban over new border control measures to prevent unwanted elements from crossing the Pakistani border, according to the report.
There has been a significant increase in TTP attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. However, the Pakistani authorities are not ready to blame the Afghan Taliban for this and often say that it is too early to expect them to establish their mandate in the border areas and fully control the situation, he said. -he declares.
General Iftikhar highlighted the progress made in closing the 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan.
“Our goal has always been better management on this side of the border. Fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was a major responsibility due to the terrain of the region and other difficulties. Despite all the difficulties, Pakistan completed the work. border management is constantly improving and we hope it will be fully secure in the near future, ”he said.
The Taliban swept across the country last month, taking control of nearly all key cities amid the withdrawal of US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital Kabul fell into the hands of the insurgents.
The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last resistant Panjshir province on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after the capture of Kabul.
