Pakistan: four soldiers killed as terrorists attack security post – Times of India
PESHAWAR: The Terrorists attacked a security post in an ancient Taliban stronghold in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Friday, triggering a shootout that killed four soldiers and as many insurgents.
The attack took place in the Makeen region in the South Waziristan border district of Afghanistan.
The troops responded quickly to the attack, said the Inter-departmental public relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army.
“At least four soldiers were killed in the attack,” he said, adding that four attackers were also killed.
Shah Farman, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, condemned the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility, although the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed for such earlier violence in the region, where terrorists are present.
South Waziristan served as a base for al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists until recent years, when Pakistan claimed it had destroyed all terrorist hideouts in the northwest tribal belt.
According to the Pakistani military, terrorists hiding across the border sometimes enter the country and target security forces in the region.
