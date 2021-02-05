Pakistan forced apps created by persecuted religious minority

Over the past two years, the Pakistani government has forced Google and Apple to shut down apps in the country created by developers based in other countries who are part of a suppressed religious minority.

The move is part of a repression led by the country’s telecommunications regulator targeting the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. The adherents, called Ahmadis, number around 4 million in Pakistan. Although Ahmadis identify themselves as Muslims, the Pakistani government considers them to be heretics, and a 1984 ordinance prohibits them from “impersonating” as Muslims, adopting Islamic religious practices, and labeling their places of worship as Muslims. mosques. Pakistan is the only country to declare that Ahmadis are not Muslims.

Ahmadis have been persecuted for decades, including an attack in 2010 that killed 93 people. But the pressure exerted on multinational technology companies by Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a new will target religious minorities beyond its borders. It’s also one of the first examples of governments using anti-blasphemy rules to force global tech companies to censor content.

These are seven religious apps created by the Ahmadi community in the United States, published under the name “Ahmadiyya Muslim Community”.

Three of the apps contain “exactly the same [Arabic] text found universally in all versions of the Holy Quran ”, as well as commentaries from the Ahmadi viewpoint, according to their descriptions. They are still available on app stores in other countries. All of these were removed by Google in Pakistan. In addition, there are four other apps, which include an Islam FAQ and a weekly Urdu news magazine, which the PTA is pressuring Google to remove, but which have not been removed.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the PTA directed BuzzFeed News to the department’s website.

“Our services make search results, videos, apps and other content widely available, subject to local laws, taking into account human rights standards,” a Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We challenge government orders whenever appropriate, and when we need to remove apps and other types of content that don’t violate our policies, we try to do so in the least restrictive way possible.”

Apple did not respond to requests for comment, but a notice from Apple to app developers, dated May 17, 2019, said it was removing one of their apps from its store in Pakistan because it “understands illegal content ”.

Pakistan recently sent takedown notices for Ahmadi content to Google and Wikipedia on December 25, 2020, PTA says Press release. Two days later, Google removed one of the Quran’s apps, said Harris Zafar, a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in the United States. (There is no indication that Wikipedia removed Ahmadi content in response to the request, but the Wikimedia Foundation did not return a request for comment.)

A few weeks later, a group of leaders from the Ahmadiya community spoke to Google executives.

“[Google] indicated that they had raised their human rights concerns to PTA, but were told that they would have to stop their activities in Pakistan if they did not remove Ahmadi content, ”Zafar said. “We were certainly surprised… We thought that once we raised the issue of human rights, they would do the right thing.”

The PTA also ordered the closure of a US-based Ahmadi site, TrueIslam.com, threatening its directors with criminal charges carrying a fine of $ 3 million. The decision may not be binding because the people who run the site, including Zafar, do not live in Pakistan. But that means they can face charges if they travel there, meaning Zafar can’t visit his extended family.

“This is a disturbing development and nothing less than an attempt to militarize Pakistan’s blasphemy laws against US citizens,” wrote a lawyer who represents the site’s administrators in a letter to Pakistani authorities.