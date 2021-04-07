World
Pakistan FM Qureshi speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and the two leaders are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral economic and defense relations and discuss the Afghan peace process.
Pakistani TV footage showed Lavrov, the Russian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan since 2012, arrived at the Foreign Ministry where he was greeted by Qureshi.
Lavrov planted a sapling at the ministry premises, then went inside the building for a joint photo shoot, followed by delegation-level discussions.
Officials said the two foreign ministers will hold an in-depth discussion on various topics of bilateral interest with the aim of expanding the multi-faceted ties.
Afghan peace issues will also feature prominently in the talks.
During the visit, the Russian Foreign Minister will also appeal to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interactions with other dignitaries. He is also expected to meet with the head of the Pakistani army, the general. Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Qureshi said before Lavorv’s arrival that there were a lot of scope for economic cooperation. He said that Russia was playing a role in the Afghan peace process.
He then tweeted that the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister was in line with Islamabad and Moscow’s commitment to further strengthen their bilateral ties and deepen the growing ties of cooperation and collaboration.
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement on Lavrov’s visit to Islamabad, said that Pakistan is an important foreign policy partner of Russia and that fruitful interaction is maintained in international organizations. , mainly at the UN and its specialized agencies.
“Cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad is based on the coincidence or similarity of positions on most issues of the world community, including issues of strategic stability and the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.
The relationship has come a long way from cold war hostility to cooperation at present level and it is hoped to expand them further in the years to come.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister arrived here on Tuesday for a two-day official visit with the aim of deepening cooperation in different fields.
It was received by Qureshi at the airport where the two leaders had a brief conversation.
