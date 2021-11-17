Pakistan: ‘Find a solution’ say smog-stricken Lahore residents

Lahore has declared the most polluted city in the world by a Swiss air quality monitor, as residents implore authorities to take action.

The Pakistani city of Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world by an air quality monitor, as residents choked by acrid smog call on authorities to take action.

Lahore had an air quality rating of 348 on Wednesday, well above the dangerous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss tech company that operates the AirVisual monitoring platform.

“The children are suffering from respiratory diseases … for the love of God, find a solution,” worker Muhammad Saeed told AFP news agency.

People walk on a railroad track in smoggy conditions in Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of substandard diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crops and colder winter temperatures melt into clouds of stagnant smog.

Lahore, a bustling megalopolis of over 11 million people in the Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.

In recent years, locals have built their own air purifiers and sued government officials with the desperate aim of cleaning up the air, but authorities have been slow to act, blaming the smog on India or claiming that the numbers were exaggerated.

“We are poor people, we cannot even afford a doctor’s fees,” said trader Ikram Ahmed.

“We can only beg them to control pollution. I am not a literate person, but I read that Lahore has the worst air quality and next comes Delhi in India. If it continues like this, we will die.

Commuters ride along a road in smoggy conditions in Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

Saeed, the worker, said: “Before, I used to come [for a walk] with my kids, but now I don’t take them out with me.

“There are factories and small industries operating here, either moving them elsewhere, giving them compensation or providing them with modern technology, so that we can get rid of this smog. “