Pakistan could repay $ 2 billion Saudi loan: report – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan could return $ 2 billion loan to Saudi Arabia, and cash-strapped country is looking for options to get more loans to keep gross official foreign reserves at current level of over 12 billion dollars, a media report said on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s financial aid package, initially estimated at $ 6.2 billion, had helped Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government avoid an impending default on international debt obligations.

The second $ 1 billion Saudi loan installment matures next month and the government is likely to return the money – two years after the borrowing, according to The Express Tribune, citing finance ministry sources.

“This is a confidential bilateral issue,” the finance ministry said Friday in a terse response.

But a senior government official said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan may return the money next month.

After coming to power, Prime Minister Khan had twice visited Saudi Arabia to secure the package, which allowed his government to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide a financial envelope worth $ 6.2 billion to Pakistan for three years. This included $ 3 billion in cash assistance and $ 3.2 billion in annual oil and gas supply on deferred payments.

According to the agreement, the Saudi oil and liquidity facility was for one year with the possibility of rolling over the amount at the end of the year for a period of three years, according to the report.

Pakistan was paying 3.2% interest on the $ 3 billion facility, according to information from the finance ministry to the National Assembly.

The Saudi oil installation has already been put on hold while Pakistan also repaid Saudi Arabia $ 1 billion of the $ 3 billion in May this year.

The sources said the government is considering various options to repay the Saudi loan, which is on the balance sheet of the State Bank of Pakistan.

A senior finance ministry official said Pakistan could get $ 2 billion from China, as it last did when it repaid $ 1 billion to Saudi Arabia. The official did not explain whether the Chinese loans will be concessional or the commercial loans.

Chinese officials have privately expressed reservations about the slow progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but they are expected to bail out Islamabad due to the strategic nature of the relationship, according to the report.

The government has also not been able to reinstate the IMF’s suspended $ 6 billion program, making it difficult for it to continue uninterrupted foreign inflows. The sources said that if the IMF program is not reinstated in the near future, the World Bank’s inflows may start to dry up.

The IMF does not comply with two conditions: introduce a mini-budget and increase electricity tariffs, which has complicated things for the government which is already criticized for high inflation.

Program loans from the other two multilateral creditors have also been key to repaying $ 10.6 billion in loans maturing in the current fiscal year, excluding Saudi Arabia’s debt and of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s gross official foreign exchange reserves, which amount to around $ 12.2 billion, are largely foreign borrowing.

Pakistan has also used a $ 3 billion Chinese trade finance facility to amortize its reserves. The $ 3 billion facility will also expire in May next year, which Pakistan has decided to ask China to roll over.

In September this year, the central bank also borrowed $ 5.8 billion from commercial banks under forward and currency swap agreements, according to data from the SBP.

Just six months ago, in February 2020, when Pakistan implemented the IMF lending program, SBP borrowing under the swap and futures contracts stood at $ 2.9 billion, of which 1 , $ 6 billion in long-term contracts.

After excluding all short-term liabilities, the central bank’s reserves are negative by around $ 10 billion, the report says.