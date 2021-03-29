Pakistan continues to fight third wave of coronavirus

Islamabad, Pakistan – Ravaged by a third wave of coronavirus infections, Pakistan continues to tighten social distancing and movement restrictions, implementing a new ban on all gatherings in areas with high caseloads.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which manages the country’s response to the coronavirus, announced a series of new measures to try to control the spike in infections, which appears to be centered in Punjab province. and in the capital Islamabad.

“All types of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect,” reads a press release issued by the NOC. “This will include all social, cultural, political, sporting and other events.”

Boy sells protective masks in Peshawar after increase in COVID cases across Pakistan [File: Arshad Arbab/EPA]

The government also banned all wedding events from April 5, although it gave provincial authorities the prerogative to impose the ban sooner if necessary.

The new regulations will come into effect in cities and regions where the positive test rate is above 8%, based on a three-day moving average.

Current regulations allow outdoor weddings for up to 300 guests, a policy widely criticized by health experts in Pakistan as detrimental to efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The CNOC will also review this week proposals to reduce the number of passengers and vehicles used for interprovincial transportation, including road, air and rail transportation.

Pakistan has recorded 4,525 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official data, with 41 deaths bringing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 14,256.

Sunday’s increase of 4,525 was the fourth day in a row of more than 4,000 new cases per day, the first time the country has been down since its first peak in cases in June 2020.

Increase in positive test rate

The proportion of people who tested positive for the virus on Sunday was 11.2%, a marker of a continuing upward trend.

Seniors wait to receive COVID vaccines in Karachi [File: Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

“A high percentage of positive means that more tests should probably be done – and this suggests that now is not the right time to relax restrictions aimed at reducing transmission of the coronavirus,” according to Johns Hopkins University epidemiologists David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D’Souza.

Last year, guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that positive test rates had to stay below 5% for two consecutive weeks before the government loosened restrictions.

In Pakistan, low daily test rates have meant the positive test rate has remained higher than in many other countries, but the numbers have skyrocketed this month.

The current outbreak of cases is centered around Punjab province, where the positive test rate was 17% in the provincial capital Lahore and 15% in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, according to official data.

The capital Islamabad, a city of about two million people, also saw a large number of infections, recording a positive test rate of 16% on Sunday.

The northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also saw a spike in cases, with a positive test rate recorded at 23% in the Swat Valley, 22% in the provincial capital Peshawar and 19% in Nowshera, according to the data. government.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.