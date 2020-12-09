Pakistan, China start joint air exercise – Times of India

A Pakistan Air Force JF-17 (file photo)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani and Chinese air forces on Wednesday launched a joint exercise aimed at deepening practical cooperation and improving the level of real combat training of both sides.

The joint air force exercise “Shaheen (Eagle) -IX” began on Wednesday at a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) operational air base in Sindh province.

A contingent of the People’s Liberation Army (PLAAF) air force, comprising combat pilots, air defense controllers and technical ground personnel, were participating in the exercise, PAF said. in a press release.

The opening ceremony for the exercise was jointly attended by Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), Vice Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Chief of Staff PLAAF deputy Major General Sun Hong, he said.

“The joint exercise will improve the actual level of combat training and strengthen practical cooperation between the two air forces,” Sun said.

Welcoming the Chinese contingent, Air Vice-Marshal Sulehri said that “the joint exercise will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the interoperability of the two air forces, thus strengthening the brotherly relations between the two countries.”

Shaheen-IX is the ninth in a series of joint air exercises held annually in the two countries on an alternate basis. The first such exercise took place in Pakistan in March 2011.

All friends of the times, China and Pakistan share close military ties. China is helping Pakistan jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets and other weaponry.