Pakistan blocks access to social media amid anti-France rallies – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan access blocked to all social media Friday, after days of anti-French protests across the country by radical Islamists opposed to the cartoons they deem blasphemous.
Sites temporarily blocked on orders from the country’s interior ministry included Twitter and Facebook, said Khurram Mehran, spokesman for Pakistan’s media regulatory agency. He gave no further details.
The move comes as police officials prepare to clean up a large protest in the eastern city of Lahore, and just hours after the government said the leader of the Islamist political party banned, leading the protests, had urged his supporters to withdraw.
By releasing a handwritten note from Saad Rizvi, they say, the government hopes to calm tensions after his Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party sparked violent protests, in which two police officers were killed and 580 injured. As a result, France urged its citizens to leave the country.
Three protesters also died in clashes with security agencies, and the government banned the party.
A photo of the statement was posted earlier by an adviser to the prime minister on Twitter, but neither Rizvi himself nor any of his party leaders were immediately available for comment. Some of his supporters insisted on hearing or seeing the words come from Rizvi himself before stopping, and the Lahore protest continued after the Friday prayers.
On Thursday, the French Embassy in Pakistan advised all its nationals and businesses to temporarily leave the Islamic country, after violence erupted following Rizvi’s arrest.
Violent protests have been taking place in Lahore since Monday, damaging private and public property and disrupting the oxygen supply to hospitals. Some of those affected included COVID-19 patients, who were on oxygen.
In the statement, Rizvi called on his supporters to disperse peacefully for the good of the country and end their main sit-in which began on Monday, when police arrested the radical cleric for threatening to protest if the government did not exclude the French ambassador before April 20.
Rizvi’s arrest sparked violent protests from his supporters, who disrupted traffic by staging sit-ins across the country. Although security forces have allowed almost all gatherings, thousands of Rizvi supporters are still gathered in Lahore, vowing to die in order to protect the honor of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad.
Rizvi became the leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi. His party also wants the government to boycott French products.
Rizvi’s banned party has denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October last year, saying he tried to defend the blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as free speech. Macron spoke after a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
The images were reposted by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial into the 2015 deadly attack on the publication of the original cartoons.
This angered many Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere who think these representations are blasphemous. Rizvi’s group has become known in recent years for opposing any changes to the country’s tough blasphemy laws, under which anyone accused of insulting Islam or other religious figures can be sentenced to death if she is found guilty.
