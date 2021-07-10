World
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people – Times of India
KARACHI: Pakistan imposed a ban on flight for people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, a measure supposed to curb the spread of the virus, it was reported on Saturday.
In its Friday announcement, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) reportedly said the ban would go into effect on August 1.
The latest measures come after an increase in coronavirus cases was seen across the country, along with the looming threat of an outbreak of Delta variant.
In addition to the travel ban, the NCOC has also made it mandatory for all adult students to be vaccinated by August 31.
A day after the prime minister Imran Khan Warned of the spread of the Delta variant, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, admitted on Friday that the fourth wave had set in and issued new guidelines to verify its spread.
The NCOC added that various other proposals are under consideration to limit unnecessary travel during Eidul Azha, which will be decided in the coming days, including a restriction on tourism.
