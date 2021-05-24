Pakistan asks 12 senior Indian officials, families to quarantine themselves after positive embassy case – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan asked 12 officials of Indian High Commission ( IHC ) here to quarantine, along with their family members and drivers, after one of them tested positive for coronavirus since arriving from India last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentionned.

A group of 12 officials and their family members crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah border on Saturday (May 22), Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Sunday.

All 12 passengers carried negative reports of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction, but were retested in accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols established in Pakistan.

“The wife of an official has tested positive in a rapid antigen test carried out by Pakistani health officials,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan’s supreme pandemic organ, National Command and Control Center ( NCOC ), reviewed the case and advised the 12 officials, their families and drivers to undergo mandatory quarantine.

“The Indian High Commission has been urged to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the NCOC,” the official said.

the Express stand The newspaper quoted diplomatic sources as saying that according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) agreed between the two countries, if a member of diplomatic staff or their associates tested positive for Covid-19, they would be quarantined in the same country in the instead of being fired.

“Pakistani authorities have acted in accordance with the law,” they added.

The coronavirus has so far killed 20,308 people in Pakistan, as well as 903,599 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to official data released on Monday.

