Pakistan arrests more suspects in deadly car bomb

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) – Pakistani counterterrorism police made further arrests on Saturday in connection with a car bomb attack earlier in the week that left three people dead and 25 injured. Terrorist attacks.

Investigating Officer Ahmed Wakeel said police arrested a man from Mandi Bahauddin district in Punjab province who sold the car used in Wednesday’s blast.

The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-Indian militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who is designated as a terrorist by the US Department of Justice and has a bounty of $ 10 million on his head. Saeed escaped the powerful explosion unscathed in Lahore’s Johar Town neighborhood.

Wakeel said two other men were arrested in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, allegedly involved in assembling explosives in the car. Police now have five suspects in custody in connection with the explosion.

Security forces arrested Pakistani national David Peter at Lahore airport on Friday as he attempted to leave the country by plane. His arrest led to the arrest of another man from Eastern Town.

Wakeel also said investigators found evidence of Indian Secret Service involvement in the attack. He didn’t elaborate.

Saeed is the founder of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

Pakistan last year sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terrorist financing case, but he has never been charged in connection with the Mumbai attacks. He is serving his sentence at home under a government order.

Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba has been active for years, primarily in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and they have fought two of their three wars in Kashmir since their independence in 1947.