Pakistan arrests 3 Taliban terrorists implicated in Rawalpindi blast – Times of India
LAHORE: Three Taliban terrorists, involved in a explosion in Rawalpindi, were arrested Monday by Pakistan security agencies.
At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured in the grenade attack in the Ganj Mandi area near a police station Sunday in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.
The Punjab Police’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement Monday that a CTD Rawalpindi The team learned that three terrorists were hiding on the Adyala-Kharakan road along the Swan Rawalpindi River.
“Based on this information and evidence gathered at the Pir Wadhai crime scene, the CTD raided the scene on Monday and arrested three terrorists. Explosives, detonators, cell phones and other items were recovered.” , he said.
During the initial investigation, the CTD said it was revealed that the arrested terrorists carried out four bombings in Rawalpindi in 2020 (January, March, June and December), killing four people and injuring more. of 30 others.
“The terrorists were radicalized / motivated by the ideology of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan organization, but now they were working for their brains based in Afghanistan. Now they were doing it for money. They further revealed that their group leader was receiving funds from Afghanistan for this terrorism, ”CTD said.
He said the construction of the Islamabad Stock Exchange was targeted by terrorists. An investigation has been opened in the case, he said.
Last week, law enforcement thwarted a terrorist plan in Lahore and arrested five Afghan Taliban terrorists.
The CTD said the Afghan Taliban planned to bomb the Civil Secretariat which has offices of the Punjab civilian bureaucracy. “The terrorists were heading towards the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Lahore to bomb it. They were arrested just before they left Shahdara Lahore region, ”he said.
