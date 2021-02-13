World
Pakistan approves fourth Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan approved emergency use of second Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, making it the fourth drug authorized by the regulatory authority to fight the deadly virus, which has claimed more than 12,000 lives nationwide.
The vaccine from Chinese company Cansino Biologics Inc was approved by the Pakistan Medicines Regulatory Authority (Drap) on Friday.
Drap officials said after its approval for emergency use, delivery of the doses will begin in a few weeks.
Cansino Bio is the only vaccine in which Pakistan has conducted a clinical trial, involving around 18,000 volunteers from across the country.
The analysis, which was published by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), showed that it had an effectiveness rate of 74.48% in preventing symptomatic cases and 100% in preventing symptoms. serious diseases.
The Dawn newspaper reported that the spokesperson for the Department of National Health Services, Sajid Shah, confirmed the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine.
“The decision was made based on the test results. So far, four vaccines – Sinophram (China), Oxford-AstraZeneca (UK), Sputnik-V (Russia) and Cansino Bio (China) – have been registered. This will make it easier to organize the vaccine for such a large population to create herd immunity, ”he said.
In response to a question, Shah said that it was not possible to get the vaccine for millions of people from one company, so a basket would be created in which vaccines from various countries / companies would be included.
During the trial, approximately 9,000 volunteers were vaccinated with University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Aga Khan University.
UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram told Dawn that during the clinical trial of Cansino Bio, around 6,000 volunteers were vaccinated as part of his university.
He said only 5% of the volunteers developed a minor fever, but not a single casualty or hospitalization was reported.
He said issuing an emergency use authorization to a number of companies would create competition and help lower vaccine prices.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 561,625 after 1,262 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of National Health Services.
The country reported 58 deaths during this period, bringing the total number of deaths to 12,276.
A total of 523,700 coronavirus patients have recovered, while 1,692 people are in critical condition.
The vaccine from Chinese company Cansino Biologics Inc was approved by the Pakistan Medicines Regulatory Authority (Drap) on Friday.
Drap officials said after its approval for emergency use, delivery of the doses will begin in a few weeks.
Cansino Bio is the only vaccine in which Pakistan has conducted a clinical trial, involving around 18,000 volunteers from across the country.
The analysis, which was published by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), showed that it had an effectiveness rate of 74.48% in preventing symptomatic cases and 100% in preventing symptoms. serious diseases.
The Dawn newspaper reported that the spokesperson for the Department of National Health Services, Sajid Shah, confirmed the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine.
“The decision was made based on the test results. So far, four vaccines – Sinophram (China), Oxford-AstraZeneca (UK), Sputnik-V (Russia) and Cansino Bio (China) – have been registered. This will make it easier to organize the vaccine for such a large population to create herd immunity, ”he said.
In response to a question, Shah said that it was not possible to get the vaccine for millions of people from one company, so a basket would be created in which vaccines from various countries / companies would be included.
During the trial, approximately 9,000 volunteers were vaccinated with University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Aga Khan University.
UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram told Dawn that during the clinical trial of Cansino Bio, around 6,000 volunteers were vaccinated as part of his university.
He said only 5% of the volunteers developed a minor fever, but not a single casualty or hospitalization was reported.
He said issuing an emergency use authorization to a number of companies would create competition and help lower vaccine prices.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 561,625 after 1,262 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of National Health Services.
The country reported 58 deaths during this period, bringing the total number of deaths to 12,276.
A total of 523,700 coronavirus patients have recovered, while 1,692 people are in critical condition.
Source link