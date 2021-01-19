World
Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm Covid -19 vaccine for emergency use – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Medicines Regulatory Authority Pakistan (Drap) approved a Chinese state-owned company on Monday SinopharmCovid-19 of vaccine for emergency use, the second vaccine to be approved for use in the country, Dawn reported.
Earlier on Friday, Drap cleared the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.
“At a meeting organized by the Registrar of Drap today, January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) also received EUA (emergency use authorization)” a spokesperson for the regulator said in a statement. .
The Oxford and Sinopharm vaccines have been evaluated for safety and quality and have been granted EUA “under certain conditions,” the statement added.
“This authorization will be reviewed on a quarterly basis taking into account additional data relating to safety, efficiency and quality, ”he says.
Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biologics, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate. The company had claimed the effectiveness rate was 79.3% based on last-stage testing, Dawn reported.
Meanwhile, China approved the Sinopharm vaccine for general use last month. Also, it can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius, or at normal refrigeration temperature.
It is also approved in UAE and Bahrain and is intended for use in Morocco too, Dawn reported.
This is an inactive vaccine, which means the virus was grown in a lab and then killed. The germ is then injected into the body to generate an immune response.
Final proof of the two-dose vaccine’s effectiveness will depend on the publication of more data, Dawn reported.
Earlier, on December 30, a special cabinet committee for the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine, chaired by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, decided to procure 1.1 million doses of vaccine from by Sinopharm. It was also announced that the vaccine would be supplied to 500,000 frontline health workers, as two doses would be given to each worker and the margin of deterioration was 10%.
