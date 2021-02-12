World

Pakistan Approves Chinese CanSinobio Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use, Health Minister Says – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Approved CanSinoBio COVID-19 from China vaccine in an emergency, the Minister of Health Faisal Sultan said Friday.
“Yes, CorrectSultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country’s drug regulatory authority had met and approved the vaccine.
CanSinobio last week released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a success rate of 90.98 % in stopping severe infections.

