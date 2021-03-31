Pakistan allows sugar and cotton imports from India as ties improve

In the latest indication of a growing thaw in relations between neighbors in South Asia, Pakistan says it will allow some imports to ease the pressure on prices.

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pakistani government has lifted a nearly two-year ban on the importation of sugar from its eastern neighbor, India, the latest indication of a growing thaw in frozen relations between South Asian rivals.

Speaking in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said Pakistan would allow the import of 500,000 tonnes of white sugar from India to combat soaring domestic prices.

“In our neighboring country, India, the price of sugar is much lower than in Pakistan,” Azhar said. “We have therefore decided to open the sugar trade with India, up to a limit of 500,000 tonnes in the private sector.”

Azhar said an import ban on raw cotton from India would also be lifted “by the end of June”.

“There is currently a strong demand for cotton in Pakistan. Our textile exports have increased and the cotton harvest was not good last year.

“So we have allowed cotton imports from all over the world, but this is not the case from India and this has a direct impact on [small and medium enterprises],” he said.

So far, New Delhi has not commented on the decision.

Thaw in relationships

The decision to reopen trade in two major commodities comes after the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers exchanged letters last week, with Imran Khan says his country “desire[s] peaceful and cooperative relations with all neighbors, including India ”.

Previously, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Khan on Pakistan Day – organized to mark the political launch of the movement for an independent Muslim homeland in the subcontinent – where local media quoted him as saying: “India desires cordial relations with the people. from Pakistan. “

The two countries have waged three full-scale wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, with tensions centered on the disputed territory of Kashmir, both of which claim in full but administer separate parts.

Last month, the armed forces of both countries agreed to abide by an oft-violated 2003 ceasefire agreement in Kashmir, helping to reduce almost daily shooting from both sides.

Relations between South Asian neighbors have been practically frozen since February 2019, when India accused a Pakistan-based armed group bombing of an Indian security convoy in Kashmir under Indian administration.

The attack sparked a military standoff that saw both sides bomb everyone’s territory and air combat that saw at least one downed Indian fighter jet.

This month, however, the ceasefire agreement was followed by a series of conciliatory statements, including from the powerful Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khan’s government has struggled with rising inflation in recent months, and opening up trade with its eastern neighbor, India, will likely help ease the pressure on some commodities.

Pakistan last month recorded a consumer price inflation (CPI) of 8.7% compared to the previous year, with food prices increasing by almost 10%, according to official data (PDF).

Year over year, the price of sugar has increased by more than 17 percent.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan @AsadHashim