Pakistan administers more than 15 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, highest on record in single day – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan administered a record 15.90 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single day as the government ramped up efforts to tackle the fourth wave of the pandemic, the country’s coronavirus response chief said on Wednesday.
National Command and Operations center (NCOC), Chief Asad Umar, in a series of tweets, said 35% of eligible people in Pakistan received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with the country having the most jabs in a single day on Tuesday .
As many as 15,90,309 vaccines were administered across Pakistan on August 31 – “the highest vaccine delivery ever,” he said.
While more than 10 lakhs received their first dose on Tuesday, more than five lakhs received their second dose, bringing the total number of vaccines given so far to 5,67,68,446, Umar said.
Giving a breakdown by province of the percentage of people vaccinated, he said 69% of the adult population in Islamabad received the first dose, 51% in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 39% in Gilgit-Baltistan, 37% in Punjab. , 35% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32% in Sindh and 12% in Balochistan.
Umar said the government had set a target of delivering the first dose to 40% of the population aged 18 and over in 24 major cities by the end of August, and this had been achieved in 20 major cities. .
“The only cities to miss the mark were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Quetta, ”he said.
The increase in vaccinations comes at a time when the government is imposing multiple restrictions on unvaccinated people and opening up vaccination for people over 17, from Wednesday.
In accordance with the restrictions, vaccination was made compulsory for people employed in various sectors. Only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to travel nationally and internationally from September 30 and the same condition would apply to incoming passengers.
A full vaccination by October 15 would be mandatory to use public transport. Visitors to shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings should receive the first dose by August 31 and the second dose by September 30 to enter the premises and students aged 17 and over should receive their first dose before September 15 and the second dose before October 15 and in case of non-compliance, they would not be allowed to enter educational institutions.
People traveling on highways should be vaccinated with the first dose by September 15, highway travelers should receive their first dose of Covid-19 by September 30 and the second dose by October 30 to prevent drivers bar and school van to receive their first dose by August 31.
Vaccination of 17-18 year olds would start from September 1 and immunocompromised people over 12 would benefit from a “specific vaccine” in some centers from September 1.
Meanwhile, 101 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 25,889, while 3,559 new cases have taken the number of infections to 1,163,688, said the Department of Health, adding that the positivity rate was 6.64 percent.
