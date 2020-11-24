Pak to form new national intelligence agency to coordinate nation’s spy agencies under ISI leadership – Times of India

World
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, a mechanism to coordinate more than two dozen intelligence organizations in the country, which will be headed by the ISI chief, according to a press report released on Tuesday.
Although there have been discussions about the creation of the coordination forum, its mandate and modus operandi would be decided once it officially took shape, the Dawn newspaper said citing a high-level security source.
The new body would be headed by the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would be its chairman, he said.
the intelligence agencies had at least two rounds of discussions on the matter, after which the proposal was submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. The first coordinating body meeting is expected to be held as early as next week.
The NICC would serve as a mechanism to coordinate the more than two dozen intelligence organizations in the country. National Counterterrorism Authority would also be part of the new structure.
The move is part of the long-awaited reform of the intelligence apparatus, which aims to clarify the role of the respective agencies, improve their coordination and optimize their capacities, according to the report.
One of the lessons the country has learned in the fight against terrorism is that effective intelligence coordination is the weakest link in the entire effort. This resulted in a critical waste of time and in some cases agencies could not even put together the information they had. It was, moreover, a major obstacle to collective strategy, according to the report.
A leaked version of the Abbottabad Commission report revealed that the commission, while noting the lack of a civil-military intelligence coordination mechanism, had also proposed the creation of an agency along the lines of the US Department of Homeland security to synergize the work of the main spy. agencies in the country.
The Abbottabad Commission was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of elusive al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden during a US raid on an Abbottabad garrison city complex in 2011.
Although the report has not been officially declassified, it reportedly made 32 far-reaching recommendations to address issues identified during its investigation based on testimony from senior civilian and military officials; intel coordination was one of them.
There have been multiple attempts in the past to develop this coordination, but little progress has been made due to differences over the leadership of the new body, which has now been resolved.
On July 26, 2008, the then People’s Party government even notified the placement of the ISI and Pakistan Intelligence Bureau under the “administrative, financial and operational control” of the Interior Ministry. But the decision was overturned within 24 hours due to strong reservations from one of the organizations.
Similar efforts were made during the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz government, when Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan headed the Interior Ministry, the report adds.
