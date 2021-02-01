World
Pak SC rejects government request to suspend release of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case: report – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday rejected government request to suspend release order for UK-born al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three collaborators in the brutal murder of an American journalist Daniel Pearl, days after announcing his intention to officially join the review process against the accused’s acquittal amid growing international pressure.
However, the court extended the order for the pre-trial detention of the main defendant Sheikh and his collaborators – Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib – by one day to find out the government’s position on the case.
At Monday’s hearing, Pakistan’s Attorney General asked the Supreme Court to stay the accused’s release decision so he could plead the case in detail. The Supreme Court dismissed the claim, according to a report in The Express Tribune.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of the defendants, dismissing appeals against their acquittal by the High Court of Sindh. The judgment was denounced by Pearl’s family as “a complete travesty of justice”.
On Friday, the Sindh government filed a petition for review in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of Sheikh and his three accomplices.
Amid mounting pressure from the United States and the UN, a spokesperson for the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) announced on Saturday that the federal government will file an appropriate application with the Supreme Court to be allowed to join in as a party to the proceedings and beyond. request the review and recall of the judgment of the court of January 28.
Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and beheaded while in Pakistan investigating an article in 2002 about links between the powerful spy agency ISI of the country and al-Qaeda.
“Let’s listen to the government’s position until tomorrow,” the court said, according to a report in The Express Tribune.
“The government should tell the court how a citizen can be detained,” he added.
A bench of three Supreme Court judges headed by Judge Umar Ata Bandial heard the government petition in which an opinion to the Attorney General of Pakistan was also released and the records of the case were sought in the High Court of Sindh (SHC), the report says. .
During the hearing, the AGP said the government was not named as a party to the CHS and that the defendants were acquitted without hearing government pleadings, a necessary step in such cases, according to the report. .
Pakistani citizen in custody, High Court will not rule without looking at purchase order, Judge Bandial said.
The court also refused to adjourn the case for a week at the request of a co-counsel.
Separately, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan would not hand over the main defendants in the case to the United States, the Express Tribune report said on Sunday.
His comments came after a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who offered to sue Sheikh in America.
Blinken also expressed “deep concern” about the Supreme Court ruling.
The United States has also exerted increasing pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl. Last month, the United States said it was ready to take custody of Sheikh, saying Washington would not allow him to escape justice.
Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said the United States was deeply concerned about the decision upholding the acquittal of individuals convicted by a Pakistani lower court.
“The release of those involved would be an affront to the family of Daniel Pearl, to other victims of terrorism around the world and to the cause of justice,” Wilkinson said.
Expressing concern over the accused’s acquittal in the case, a senior UN official representing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was important that such crimes be held to account.
“What is important is that there is responsibility for these crimes committed,” Stéphane Dujarric said Friday.
In April 2020, a bench of two judges from the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentence of a 46-year-old sheikh to seven years in prison. The court also acquitted his three aides who were serving life sentences in the case – nearly two decades after they were found guilty and jailed.
The Sindh government and Pearl’s family have filed petitions with the Supreme Court, challenging the high court’s verdict.
The Sindh government used the 1960 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Order to keep the four men in detention.
Their continued detention was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), which on December 24 ordered security agencies not to keep Sheikh and other defendants under “any kind of detention” and said all notifications from the Sindh government regarding their “null and void” detention.
Sheikh in a handwritten letter to CHS in 2019 admitted his limited involvement in Pearl’s murder. The letter was presented to the Supreme Court almost two weeks ago, and Sheikh’s lawyer confirmed the letter on Wednesday. However, the accused did not explain the nature of his role, which he described as “minor”.
Pearl’s murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was freed by India in 1999 and was able to pass safely to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers on Indian Airlines hijacked flight 814.
He was serving a prison sentence in India for kidnapping Western tourists in the country.
