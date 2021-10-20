World
Pak PM Khan accused of selling gifts received from leaders of other countries – Times of India
LAHORE: Pakistani opposition parties accused PM on Wednesday Imran Khan to sell gifts he received from chefs in other countries, including an expensive watch worth $ 1 million.
Gifts are regularly exchanged between heads of state or officers in constitutional positions during a state visit. According to the rules of the deposit of gifts (Toshakhana), these gifts remain the property of the state unless they are sold at an auction. The rules allow officials to keep gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything, The Express Tribune reported.
“Imran Khan sold the gifts he received from other countries,” PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz tweeted in Urdu.
“Caliph Hazrat Omar (companion of the Prophet Muhammad) was responsible for his shirt and robe and you (Imran Khan) on the other hand looted the foreign gifts from Toshakhana and you talk about creating a state of Medina? can a person (Khan) is callous, deaf, dumb and blind? ” the daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif asked.
Opposition Alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there are reports that Prime Minister Khan sold a valuable watch he received from a prince. “It’s shameful,” he said.
Social media is teeming with information that Khan was offered a watch worth $ 1 million by a prince from a Gulf country. The watch was reportedly sold in Dubai by a close associate of Khan and $ 1 million was reportedly handed over to the prime minister. The prince is said to be aware of the sale of the watch he gave Khan.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president of Punjab Rana sanaullah Pakistan was vilified over the alleged sale of gifts the prime minister received from heads of state of other countries in a press conference on Wednesday.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Chahbaz Gill, had previously said that the government “kept a secret” about the details of gifts received by Prime Minister Khan from other heads of state because the publication of their lists and “comparing them with those of other countries is considered inappropriate, especially by Islamic countries with which Pakistan enjoys fraternal relations ”.
“Usually Prime Minister Imran Khan deposits such gifts at Toshakhana, however, if he wishes to keep them with him, he has to pay an amount for it,” he said.
The Pakistani government last month refused to release details of gifts given to the prime minister by foreign heads of state, saying the disclosure could harm the country’s national interest and its relations with other states. , after the Pakistan Information Commission requested details from the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Khan in response to a request from a citizen on the matter.
The PTI government challenged the case in Islamabad’s High Court, arguing that details of the gifts the prime minister received were designated as “classified,” the Express Tribune reported.
