Pak launches polio vaccination campaign as Covid cases decline – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday launched a campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio, as new cases of the coronavirus decline in the country, officials said.
The five-day campaign will target more than 30 million children under the age of five, the dpa news agency reports.
Approximately 223,000 front-line workers will be distributed to 124 of the country’s 154 districts to administer the oral drops, as a result of Covid-19 security protocols.
According to official statistics, only one polio case has been reported so far this year.
“The consecutive anti-polio campaigns during the Covid-19 lockdown that have helped us reach as many children as possible in high-risk areas and improved safety are causing a decline in new ones. case, “said a The ministry of health official said dpa.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are among the few countries in the world where polio is still endemic.
The country has been very close to polio elimination, but recorded 147 cases, a five-year record in 2019, amid vaccine boycotts and attacks on health workers.
Pakistan launched a polio control program in 1994, but the work of health workers has been repeatedly hampered by violent incidents by extremists.
The UN-funded campaign to immunize children under the age of five also faces opposition from religious conservatives, who believe the vaccine, given over and over, is intended to make Muslim children infertile.
The polio vaccination campaign has started as the country experiences a drop in new daily coronavirus infections and educational institutions reopen.
The ratio of coronavirus tests returning positive fell below 4% this week, compared to more than 10% for most of the April-May period.
A total of 922,824 people have been infected in Pakistan with 21,323 deaths so far, according to national statistics.
