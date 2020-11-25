World
Pak Imran Khan prime minister approves chemical castration of rapists: report – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration rapists and rapid follow-up sexual assault case, a press report said on Tuesday.
The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting where the Ministry of Justice presented a draft anti-rape ordinance, Geo TV reported.
However, there has been no official announcement about it.
The report says the project includes an increased role for women in the police force, rapid follow-up of rape cases and witness protection.
Stressing that this was a serious matter, Khan said no delay would be tolerated.
“We must ensure a safe environment for our citizens,” he said.
The prime minister said the legislation would be clear and transparent with strict enforcement.
He said rape victims will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.
Some federal ministers also recommended the public hanging of rape convicts, according to the report.
But the prime minister said castration would be a start. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved severe and severe penalties for those convicted of rape.
Take from Twitter, the ruling senator in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented to parliament.
There has been a lot of debate around rape laws in Pakistan.
The rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Lahore in January 2018 and more recently the gang rape on the highway in Lahore have sparked a debate over the severity of the punishment to prevent sexual assault.
Speaking recently at a joint session of parliament, Khan said the government would soon introduce three-tiered legislation including registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing. .
