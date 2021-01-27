Pak government decides to amend constitution for Senate elections – Times of India

World
Pak government decides to amend constitution for Senate elections
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Cabinet has decided to table a bill Parliament to amend the Constitution to keep the Senate elections by open vote.
The decision was taken at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be transparent and without bargaining. That is why we want the Senate polls to be conducted by open ballot, ”Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.
He said that in the past, money was used in Senate elections and votes were bought, making the House election a mockery. He asked what was the use of an upper room that people came to buying votes.
Faraz also said that those opposed to the proposed decision forget that their own party had called for an open ballot in the past.
“The government will present a constitutional amendment bill to parliament so that Senate polls can be held by public ballot,” he said.
Already, the government has petitioned the Supreme Court, asking for instructions to organize the next senatorial elections by open ballot. The decision is pending.
Meanwhile, the Dawn newspaper quoted a cabinet member as saying that Prime Minister Khan had tasked his parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan to table a bill in the National Assembly for organizing public senatorial elections while the adviser was briefing on the state of the government’s referral to the Supreme Court.
Awan said the government has already tabled two bills – the Constitution Amendment Bill and the Electoral Reform Bill – in parliament on the basis of which the desired legislation could be crafted for an open ballot.
The cabinet member said Awan called a meeting of his ministry and legislative branch to develop a roadmap on how to deal with the issue in parliament.
It has been proposed that from the Senate polls cannot be held by a show of hands because every voter must show their preference in the ballot. Therefore, to ensure the voter ‘s open identity, the voter should be required to include their name on the back of the ballot, according to the Dawn newspaper.
Senate elections will be held in the first half of next month and Pakistan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf, in power under Prime Minister Khan, fears its own members will vote gay party policy, according to opposition parties who are against this decision.
