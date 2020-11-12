World
Pak court overturns bribery case against Prime Minister Khan’s confidant, PML-N’s Shahbaz family – Times of India
LAHORE: Pakistani court on Thursday banned Federal Investigation Agency from taking action against Prime Minister’s friend Imran Khan Jehangir Tareen and the family of the president of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif in a sugar scam worth over Rs 400 billion.
A division bench consisting of Judge Shahid Karim and Judge Sajid Mahmood Sethi of the Lahore High Court overturned the case filed by the Pakistan Security and Exchange Commission against JDW Sugar Mills and Farooqi Pulp Mills of Tareen and Al- Arabia Sugar Mills from Shahbaz’s family on the basis of “procedural unfairness and being a dictated exercise”.
“The SECP can start again according to the law,” said the bench.
Tareen and Shahbaz had approached the LHC against multiple actions by SECP and FIA in the sugar scam.
The court observed that the FIA invitations to the owners and staff of the sugar factories in question did not refer to the sugar commissionreport and proceed on the basis of the information available to the money laundering and financial / corporate fraud investigation team.
The petitioners said the board of inquiry made baseless allegations of corporate fraud on their sweets.
Tareen, a close confidant of Prime Minister Khan, left for London shortly after the government released the Sugar Commission of Inquiry report last year, which revealed the names of various actors, including Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar, who had benefited from the sugar. crisis.
Tareen returned last week and said he had left for London for his medical treatment and duly informed the government.
“I have nothing to hide. My business is clean and transparent and there are no worries,” Tareen added.
