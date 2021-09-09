World

Paid influencers must label posts as advertisements, according to German court rules – Times of India

BERLIN: Social media influencers who receive money from companies to promote products must clearly label such messages as advertisements, a German high court ruled on Thursday.
If influencers don’t get paid, they can show products without an ad label, the Federal Court of Justice ruled in the cases of three influencers on Facebookthe social media site of Instagram.
Influencers with thousands of followers can earn significant fees from businesses for promoting a product on Instagram.
The court said a fitness influencer should have been clear that she was advertising when she was paid to promote a brand of jam.
However, he dismissed a case against the TV presenter and influencer. Cathy Hummel, whose post on a plush had led Internet users to the manufacturer’s site. She had not been paid for the promotion and therefore was not required to label it as an ad, the court ruled.
Last year, Instagram struck a deal with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to crack down on covert influencer advertising on its photo and video platform.




