Packed trains, to drink: the Japanese impatient for the viral stages

A message of condolence and candles for the victims of a stampede during an ultra-Orthodox Jewish mass pilgrimage to Mount Meron, projected on a wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. Ilia Yefimovich / photo alliance via Getty Images The annual pilgrimage from Lag BaOmer to Mount Meron in Israel attracts up to half a million visitors each year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was less crowded, but even so, more than 100,000 people were crammed into a space with a capacity of around 15,000. This overcrowding is believed to have contributed to the recent tragedy, in which at least 45 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews known as “Haredim” in Hebrew, died in a stampede. It is by far the largest pilgrimage for Jews to what is believed to be the tomb of the second century Talmudic sage, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. I have been on the pilgrimage twice – once in 1994 as a newly practicing Jew in search of religious significance, and again in 2001 as a scholar of Jewish history. What fascinates me about this pilgrimage is the way it mixes Jewish mysticism, folklore practices and modern nationalism. Ancient History The Jewish practice of worshiping at the graves of holy men dates back at least a thousand years. Many Jews – especially those whose ancestry is from the Arab world, called “Mizrahim” or “Sephardim” – believe that these saints can act as their advocates at the “heavenly court”. They pray at their graves for everything from children to good health to livelihoods. The pilgrimage to Meron, in the hills of Galilee near Safed in the northern part of Israel, initially focused on the graves of other sacred figures who would be buried there, in particular the early rabbinical sages Hillel and Shamai. , whose debates over Jewish law helped lay the foundation for rabbinical Judaism 2,000 years ago. Following the Jewish expulsion from Spain in 1492, Safed became an important center of Jewish mysticism, known in Hebrew as the Kabbalah. The most important and influential of these mystics was the 16th century scholar Isaac Luria, whose groundbreaking teachings transformed Judaism and Jewish history. Under his influence, the center of the pilgrimage from Meron shifted to Shimon, whose burial place was one of many tombs of ancient rabbis that Luria “identified” with supernatural guidance. Shimon is traditionally credited with composing the Zohar, the basic text of all later Jewish mysticism, although scholars have determined that it was actually composed in 13th-century Spain. Sixteenth-century mystics and Jews who follow in their footsteps are therefore particularly interested in connecting with him. They are especially interested in doing so on the anniversary of his death, when the Zohar declares that he has revealed the deepest secrets about God, and pilgrims expect to get a taste of this revelation. Since at least the 18th century, this date has been accepted as Lag BaOmer. The Pilgrimage The Hebrew name of the feast Lag BaOmer literally reflects its date in the Jewish calendar, the 33rd day of the Omer, the 50-day ritual count of the feast of the Passover, commemorating the exodus from Egypt, on Shavuot , commemorating the revelation of God and the gift of the Torah, the holy Jewish canon. These seven weeks are traditionally days of mourning commemorating the death of 24,000 students of the great sage Rabbi Akiva in the second century by the plague, considered a punishment by God. Only five people survived, including Shimon. Haircuts, music, weddings and all celebrations are prohibited during this seven week period. In Lag BaOmer, restrictions are lifted in accordance with the tradition that the plague ended on this day. Mystical tradition attributes this to the death of Shimon, who was understood to have the power to eradicate the plague decree. According to this tradition, Shimon ordained that the day of death be celebrated rather than mourned, and this is how the celebration we know today was born. Rituals and Prayers In the 20th century, even before the founding of Israel, the pilgrimage from Lag BaOmer to Meron became a mass event. Pilgrims light bonfires symbolizing the light of Torah revealed by Shimon, or perhaps the literal fires that the states of the Zohar surrounded him at the time of his death. In fact, they are lit not only in Meron, but all over Israel and the world, although for some secular Zionists this does not refer to Shimon but rather the military “Bar Kochba” rebellion against Rome that occurred in around the same time. His first pilgrims were mostly Moroccan Jews who arrived in Israel with the intention of continuing their tradition of visiting the cemetery of the saints, convinced of the possibility of remedies and magical blessings through their holy intervention. Many pilgrims celebrate the Kabbalistic custom of giving a boy his first haircut, leaving behind the sidelocks, at age 3. In recent years, ultra-Orthodox Jews of European descent – especially the Hasidim – have increasingly dominated the site, although all sectors of Jewish society are represented there. Pilgrimage is one of the only truly widespread expressions of popular religion in Judaism today. As anthropologist Edith Turner wrote in her classic essay on Meron, pilgrims come to Meron with deep faith in his power to bring them blessings. “It’s a popular celebration, with a long history that sparkles through events at different times.” The celebration is an intense and busy event that offers participants an ecstatic experience of communion with God in a collective of tens, if not hundreds of thousands of fellow Jews. I can certainly attest to this effect. In 1994, at the start of my journey in Orthodox Judaism, I joined the pilgrimage from Lag BaOmer to Meron. At that time, the festival welcomed many Moroccan Jews, who camped outside the main land. Several of them had live animals ready to be slaughtered and eaten to celebrate their sons’ first haircuts. Ashkenazi Hasidic Jews – sects of Eastern European Jews deeply influenced by Jewish mysticism and devoted to their rulers – dominated the interior spaces of the complex. Everywhere I walked, people offered me free drinks, believing in the promise that it would bring blessings to their families. Meanwhile, gender-separated crowds sang and danced in unison for hours into the night, creating a palpable sense of euphoria and connection to a collective eternity. Some of us pushed inside to approach the grave and prayed for the blessings of success, while others pushed to approach the bonfires. There were several fires, each representing a different Jewish community, although, according to custom, the main fire was lit by the heads of the “Boyan” Hasidim, so called because their rulers originally lived in the city of Boyan in Ukraine. It was in the area of ​​another Hasidic group, known as Toldos Aharon, that the April 30, 2021 tragedy occurred. This group can be seen dancing this year, just before the tragedy. By the time I returned in 2001, I had become a full Hasid myself and lived in Betar Illit, a massive Haredi settlement south of Jerusalem. I remember much less Moroccan families camping in tents. But the number of Haredim, joined by Sephardim, modern Orthodox and even secular pilgrims, seemed to have exploded, serving to reinforce that sense of eternal community, of Jewish connection across time and space. I have long since left this Hasidic world, for various reasons. But I do not for a moment neglect the very real experience of divinity and eternity enjoyed by the pilgrims to Meron, and their deep need to return to it every year. Political overtones Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a funeral at Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva on April 30, 2021, for one of the victims of the Meron rush. Gil Cohen Magen GIL / AFP via Getty Images The events that led to the deadly rush must be seen in the context of Haredi society in Israel – now around 12% of the population, but growing rapidly – and the power wielded by its leaders. Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, has granted the Haredim broad autonomy in their education system, military postponements, welfare funding and more. The Israeli parliamentary system, which gives small political parties disproportionate power, has carefully protected and extended this autonomy. As a result, Haredi leaders successfully fought the enforcement of government surveillance and security regulations, from COVID-19 restrictions at the Meron Festival. Aryeh Deri, Minister of the Interior and leader of the Sephardic Shas party, declared on the eve of Lag BaOmer: “It is a holy day, and the largest gathering of Jews. [each year]. Bad things, he promised, do not happen to Jews on religious pilgrimage: “Rabbi Shimon should be trusted in times of distress.” Similar sentiments were expressed by Haredi leaders when they prematurely opened their schools last year, promising that Torah study would keep the plague at bay. Countless officials had warned that Meron was a disaster that was about to happen. It is hoped that this tragedy will cause Haredim and other Israelis to accept government surveillance and limits on the site. However, we must not neglect for a single moment the vital need of the members of this community to bind themselves to each other and to God in this place, any more than we would reject the legitimacy of other religious and lay communities who find it elsewhere.