Packed trains, to drink: Japanese people get impatient with viral stages – Times of India

One of the least vaccinated countries in the world is showing signs of tension, both societal and political. AP Photo

TOKYO: Trains packed with commuters returning to work after a week of national holidays. Frustrated young people drinking in the streets because the bars are closed. Protests planned on the occasion of a possible visit to the Olympic Games chief.

As the coronavirus spreads Japan before the Tokyo With the Olympics starting in 11 weeks, one of the least vaccinated countries in the world is showing signs of strain, both societal and political.

The government – desperate to show a worried public that it is in control of virus efforts even as it pushes a massive sporting event in which growing numbers of Japanese oppose staging a pandemic – announced Friday its decision to extend and prolong the state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions until May 31.

For the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga , the declaration of emergency is both a health measure and a political tightrope as internal criticism rises over Japan’s apparent determination to host the Olympics, at all costs.

Japan has avoided implementing a strict lockdown to fight infections, and past states of emergency have had few teeth, with people and businesses free to ignore the provisions. These measures have since been tightened, but they come as citizens show increased impatience and less willingness to cooperate, making the emergency declaration possible to be less effective.

The current state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in the west was due to end on Tuesday. Suga said his government decided to expand it in these areas and extend it to Aichi in central Japan and Fukuoka in the south.

On Friday, two days after Golden Week vacationers returned to their daily routines, Tokyo recorded 907 new cases of coronavirus infections, up sharply from 635 when the state of emergency began in the city. capital last month, but well above the 100 target that some experts recommend.

Officials and experts say far fewer people may have been tested for the virus during the holidays, when many testing centers and hospitals have been closed, and numbers during and just after the holiday period may not reflect reality.

During the holidays, many more people than last year were seen in the sights of Kyoto and Nara despite requests to stay at home. With drinking establishments closed, young people carrying canned beer and snacks gathered in the parks and streets of downtown Tokyo. When the holidays ended, many defied the demands for remote work and returned to their desks on crowded trains.

The extension reinforces uncertainties over a visit speculated on May 17 by International olympic committee President Thomas Bach, and whether Japan can safely host the Olympics postponed from last year and currently scheduled for July 23 through August. 8.

Despite criticism for his slowness in taking action against the virus, Suga has been reluctant to harm the economy already damaged by the pandemic and pledged to keep the state of emergency “short and intensive”, although experts said just over two weeks would be too short to slow down effectively. infections.

The current emergency is the third in Japan and came just one month after the end of an earlier measure in the Tokyo area.

Less stringent quasi-urgent measures will be extended to eight prefectures against the current six, where bars and restaurants must close early.

Japan has recorded around 616,000 cases, including around 10,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The hardest-hit medical systems in Osaka have come under heavy pressure due to a COVID-19 outbreak that is hampering mainstream healthcare, experts say. A number of patients have recently died at home after their condition worsened while awaiting hospital vacations.

Past emergency measures only allowed non-binding requests. In February, the government toughened an anti-virus measures law to allow authorities to issue binding orders for non-essential businesses to shorten their hours or shut down, in exchange for compensation for those who comply and penalties. for offenders.

The shutdown requirements will be relaxed somewhat. Bars, karaoke studios and most other entertainment facilities will have to remain closed until the end of May, but department stores will be able to operate for shorter hours and stadiums and concert halls will be able to accommodate up to the end of May. ‘to 5,000 people or half of their capacity. .

Wearing masks, staying at home and other measures intended for the general public remain non-compulsory requests.

The government has also been criticized for its rollout of the snail-pace vaccination, which has fully covered less than 1% of the population since vaccinations began in mid-February.